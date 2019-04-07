Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lee LaBolt. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Lee LaBolt announces her passing.



Carol Lee LaBolt, 64, of Scranton, died peacefully in her home on Monday, April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, comforted by her family and under the care of Allied Hospice Services.



From her birth in Middletown, N.Y., on July 25, 1954, to her death on Monday, April 1, she nourished the people around her with love and kindness. She was married to her husband, Floyd LaBolt, for 25 years. She was the youngest of 12 siblings; the beloved daughter of the late George E. LaBolt and the late Cecilia M. LaBolt. She was preceded in death by nine beloved siblings, George LaBolt Jr., Richard LaBolt, Donald LaBolt, Roy LaBolt, William LaBolt, Mary Devine, Anna Redner, Dorothy Mackey and Susan Decker.



She is survived by her sisters, Cecilia Yozzo and Patricia Sawyer; her three children, Dawn Herb; Stephen Decker; Amy Decker and her husband, Nkosi Perry, all residents of Scranton; her daughter in-law, Joanne Barclay; 10 grandchildren, Caitlyn, James, Avery, Jania, Justice, Jeremiah, Sierra, Jaiden, Isaiah and Ella; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Atom, Aubrey and Amaira; also, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A celebration of life service will be held for Carol on Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

