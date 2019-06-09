|
Carol Lillian Sobol, 75, Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Hospice. Her husband of 58 years is James Sobol.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Russell Stepper, she was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church.
She enjoyed trips to New Jersey and playing bingo. Carol was a loving mother and caring person who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jody Brown and Terri English, both of Dickson City; two sons, Pete Sobol and wife, Renee, Old Forge; and Paul Sobol, Scranton; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Stepper; and a sister, Jean Martinsky.
She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Verna Sobol.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Interment, parish cemetery, Taylor.
A private viewing will be held at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2019