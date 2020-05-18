|
|
Carol (Bolcavitch) Lopatofsky, 76, one-time resident of Lenox Twp., was lifted from this earth on Thursday, May 14, 2020, to rejoin her fellow angels. Daughter of the late Eva (Shevock) and Robert Bolcavitch, of Eynon, Carol was born July 30, 1943, and graduated from Archbald High School in 1961. She worked as a science teacher in Damascus, before moving to Lenox Twp. where she remained a teacher at heart, raising a large family while operating Lenox Propane with her then husband, Thomas Lopatofsky Jr. She spent her later years in Pittsburgh where she formed an extended family of dear friends before returning home to her beloved Northeastern Pennsylvania. A woman of strong faith, Carol was a longtime member of the Saint Pius X parish in West Clifford before moving.
In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred Bolcavitch, Jessup, and Robert Bolcavitch, Atmore, Ala.
In addition to her sister, Lorraine Yuengel of El Paso, Texas, she is survived by her seven loving children, Ann Marie Shevchuk of Hop Bottom, Carol Ann Lopatofsky of Mifflinburg, Tammy Cirillo of Peckville, Melissa Lopatofsky of Greenfield Twp., Robert Lopatofsky of Clifford Twp., Rebecca Snyder of Ligonier and Thomas J. Lopatofsky III of Pittsburgh. Carol took special delight in her grandchildren, Michael and Emily Shevchuk, Thomas Cirillo, Wyntre Lopatofsky, Cooper, Molly and Simon Lopatofsky, and William Vincent Snyder; one great-grandchild, Eva Lopatofsky; and in her numerous nieces and nephews.
A great polka dancer in her time, she also loved cooking and baking, a great cup of coffee, winning at cards, and coaxing life into any kind of plant with her green thumb. She often acknowledged the privilege of being able to serve the community in various ways through her work at Lenox Propane, as well as volunteering with the Altar and Rosary Society at the annual Clifford Picnic and Rotary Club events. Carol very much enjoyed her family and friends in NEPA and in Pittsburgh, and throughout her last months shared many cherished memories of the time they had spent together.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Due to social gathering restrictions, a private viewing will be followed by a graveside service for immediate family with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka, pastor, Queen of the Apostles Parish, officiating. Carol will be laid to rest next to her mother at St. Mary Czestochowa Cemetery, Eynon.
The family would like to thank the staff of Abington Manor, Clarks Summit, for the compassionate care they gave Carol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020