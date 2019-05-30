Home

Carol MacNab Pezowicz died May 22 at the age of 80 at her home in Sarasota, Fla., after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Carol was born in Scranton to the late Alexander MacNab and Josephine Bronowicz MacNab. She was raised in the Tripp Park section and attended Samuel F.B.Morse Elementary School. Carol graduated from Central High School, class of 1956. Before moving to Sarasota, she lived in Clarksburg, Md., and was employed at Hood College and Asbury Methodist Village, in Frederick, Md.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Peter Pezowicz, Sarasota; daughter, Laura Pezowicz, McLean, Va.; sisters, Venita Murphy and brother-in-law, Frank, Scranton; and Mary Beth Smyczynski, the Villages, Fla.; nieces, Christine Bowers, Old Forge; and Sandra Minehart, Vriginia; nephews, Brian F. Murphy, Scranton; and Douglas Scott, Virginia.

Carol was also predeceased by a sister, Joyce Madeline; nephew, Kevin John Murphy; and brother-in-law, Daniel Smyczynski.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2019
