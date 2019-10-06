|
|
Carol Mary Schmidt Grocki, 77, of Indian Land, S.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 27, at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born Dec. 13, 1941, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carl Schmidt and Muriel Panusky Schmidt. Mrs. Grocki loved her dog, Pepper. She expressed her love for others by cooking for them. Mrs. Grocki was a member at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Mrs. Grocki is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Grocki; a son, Carl Grocki and his wife, Jennifer, of Lewisville, N.C.; two grandsons, Evan and Kyle Grocki; a sister, Donna Ebersole and her husband, Daniel, of Clarks Summit, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Black, of Dickson City, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Grocki was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James Black.
The Celebration of Life memorial service for Mrs. Grocki will be noon Monday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, S.C., officiated by the Rev. Jeffrey Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mrs. Grocki.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019