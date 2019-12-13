|
Carol McCarthy, a longtime resident of Jermyn, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She would have celebrated her 93rd birthday Dec. 17. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 55 years, James "Jim" McCarthy.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William Cadugan and Harriet Davis Cadugan. Upon graduating high school, Carol worked as a bank teller, but had to leave her position when she married the love of her life, Jim McCarthy, on Nov. 20 1948. In those days, a married woman could not work in a bank! How times have changed.
Jim and Carol enjoyed outdoor activities. They especially loved camping in the Adirondacks with their children, Susan (born 1957) and John Howard (born 1954). In later years, they enjoyed traveling by train throughout the USA.
Carol was a hands-on, stay-at-home mother while Jim was climbing the corporate ladder. He became the general manager of Affiliated Food Distributions, a position he held until retirement.
Carol was a generous and caring person. She did not have a judgemental or anti-anything bone in her body. She welcomed all with open arms. With her warm smile, poise, manners and grace, she could make you feel like you were in another era; a better time and place. Carol was cut from a different cloth and they no longer make that fabric.
She kept up with modern events and always read the newspaper and watched TV news.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Susan McCarthy Drapek and son-in-law, Gary Drapek, of Scranton; son, John Howard McCarthy and daughter-in-law, Misty Sampson McCarthy, of Archbald; two grandchildren, Laura Drapek Frank and husband, Timothy Frank; and Sean McCarthy and partner, Eric Muscatell. Carol is also survived by her brother, Bill; nieces and nephews; her cousin, Lois Lutz; and very close family friend, Linda Leff, of Dunmore.
The family would like to thank the Geisinger Community Medical Center trauma unit, Allied Services, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and most of all, her wonderful caregivers. To Michele, Kathie, Haylee, Tia, Mary Ann, Christine, and Cindie, thank you so very much for the wonderful care, love and support you provided for Carol. It was because of you guys she was able to remain in her home of 60-plus years. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You.
In lieu of flowers, Carol instructed that any donations be made to either the United Methodist Church of Jermyn, the United Way or amfAR.
The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church, Jermyn. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the service. Interment, Tompkinsville Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019