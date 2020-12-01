Home

Carol Owens, 83, of Newton Twp., died Sunday at home. Her husband, Ronald Owens, died in November of 2018.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Dale Xylander. She graduated from Scranton Technical High School, was a member of Parker Hill Community Church and had been a driver for the NEIU.

Surviving are a daughter, Becky Fellion, and son, Richard Owens, both of Clarks Summit; a sister, Irene Upright of Waymart; three grandchildren, Craig and Keith Fellion; and Justin Owens; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Annalise Fellion.

Carol's wishes were that there would be no service.

Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.


