Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Parish
123 Grace St.
Old Forge, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Pettinato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol "Babe" Pettinato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol "Babe" Pettinato Obituary

Services have been scheduled for Carol "Babe" Marino Pettinato, 84, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, who died Thursday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. 

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Prince of Peace Parish, 123 Grace St., Old Forge, celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Please note all CDC guidelines must be observed, including the required wearing of a face covering, social distancing and the refrain of physical contact with the family. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences with Babe's family.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -