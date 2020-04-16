|
Carol Richards, formerly of Clarks Summit, Pa., went to be with the Lord April 12, 2020, in Newton, Iowa. She was 96.
Born Aug. 24, 1923, in Winchester, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Alton W. and Eleanor F. Parker Braun. She was a graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School and Providence Bible Institute (Barrington College) where she met her husband, Robert Richards, of Oneonta, New York. Carol and Bob became missionaries with Evangelical Baptist Missions serving in Niamey, Republic of Niger, West Africa, from 1950 to 1962. In 1970, she moved to Dalton, Pa., where she became the manager of the Baptist Bible College bookstore for the next 25 years. She was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church, Clarks Summit, until she moved to Sebring, Fla., and joined Maranatha Baptist Church. A loving wife, mother and friend, she served the Lord wherever she was and will be truly missed by many.
Carol is survived by her children, the Rev. David Richards (Lois Weeks) Huntington, W.Va.; Sharon Van Dalen (David), Newton, Iowa; and Judith Wood (Floyd), Redwood, N.Y.; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brothers, Steven and Roger Willard; and a sister, Linda Sears.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Abington Cemetery in Clarks Summit with Pastor Glenn Amos of Heritage Baptist Church.
The family is considering a memorial service in the near future, circumstances permitting.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020