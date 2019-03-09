Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sandone. View Sign

Carol Sandone passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, with her son by her side, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa.



Carol was the daughter of Tony and Adelyn Viola Sandone, born in September of 1942. She grew up in Dunmore, Pa., and graduated from Dunmore High School, where she enjoyed many distinctions, one of which was the title of "Miss Buck," in her senior year, 1960. An active member of the community, she represented "Bucktown" during the 100 years celebration in 1962 as the centennial queen. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Kutztown College, earning a bachelor's degree in art education. She later attended graduate school at Marywood College in Scranton, where she proudly earned a master's degree in art education.



Her life was marked prominently by her interest and leadership in art education. She without question loved her career in teaching. Over the span of 36 years, she taught art to children of all ages, including elementary, middle and high school. Her early experiences included teaching for the Abington School District, Abington, Pa.; for the Tyler School of Art, in Philadelphia, Pa.; and for the Lackawanna Trail School District, Factoryville, Pa. Additionally, while her former husband, Carl Guenst, served in the military as a naval officer, she worked for the Department of Defense schools in Japan, teaching high school art classes for three and a half years and studied pottery with known Japanese potter, Kunio Nonaka. She spent the majority of her career proudly teaching in the Dunmore School District. She had a way of connecting with her students through her high expectations, her genuine concern for and belief in each of her students and her ability to listen. Carol received recognition as Pennsylvania Outstanding Art Teacher of the Year. Carol embodied the power of determination, hard work and strength. Carol will be remembered not only for her devotion to her family, community and profession, but also for her beautiful, loving smile and generous heart.



Carol is also remembered as having been a loving mother, aunt, cousin and genuine friend to many.



Carol is survived by her son, Erik Guenst, of Lansdale, Pa.; her sister, Laura Blewitt and partner, Duane Myers, of Falls Church, Va.; and her brother, AJ Sandone III and wife, Evelyn, of Scranton, Pa. She is additionally survived by three nieces, MarLynn Blewitt Morabito, Carrie Blewitt and Tiffany Sandone Smith; along with two nephews, AJ Sandone IV and Damian Sandone. She was also preceded in death by her longtime friend and companion, Larry Russoniello, of Scranton.



The family is extremely grateful to Vita Morgan, her caregiver, for the care, kindness and compassion given during the past few years.



The funeral will be Monday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore, followed by interment at the Dunmore Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed to the church at 9:30 a.m. Monday.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Carol's memory to a local charity close to your heart.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

2025 Green Ridge St

Dunmore , PA 18512

