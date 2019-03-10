Funeral services have been scheduled for Carol Sandone, Dunmore, who died Wednesday morning, with her son by her side, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa.
The funeral will be Monday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, followed by interment at the Dunmore Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed to the church at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Carol's memory to a local charity close to your heart.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019