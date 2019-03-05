Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Feb. 28, Carol Schlier, beloved companion of Marty Reisner, passed away.



Born in 1943 in Lehighton, Carol spent most of her life in the area until meeting Marty 10 years prior. She had an infectious smile and loving heart that she shared with family and friends. She was a kind soul who was always happy to help someone in need. In her free time, Carol could be seen dancing and laughing at the Pennsylvania Polka, a community of like-minded, fun individuals. In addition to polka, she also enjoyed playing bingo each week around the Jessup area and traveling throughout the U.S. on the many bus trips that Marty hosted for local residents. There is no doubt she will certainly be missed by all.



Funeral services will be held at Miller Funeral Home in Lehighton from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Burial services will be held at 11 a.m.

On Feb. 28, Carol Schlier, beloved companion of Marty Reisner, passed away.Born in 1943 in Lehighton, Carol spent most of her life in the area until meeting Marty 10 years prior. She had an infectious smile and loving heart that she shared with family and friends. She was a kind soul who was always happy to help someone in need. In her free time, Carol could be seen dancing and laughing at the Pennsylvania Polka, a community of like-minded, fun individuals. In addition to polka, she also enjoyed playing bingo each week around the Jessup area and traveling throughout the U.S. on the many bus trips that Marty hosted for local residents. There is no doubt she will certainly be missed by all.Funeral services will be held at Miller Funeral Home in Lehighton from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Burial services will be held at 11 a.m. Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton

137 Fairview Street

Lehighton , PA 18235

(610) 377-1153 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close