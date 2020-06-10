|
|
Carol Stapleton Florey of South Abington Twp. passed away suddenly early Tuesday morning surrounded by family.
Born an only child on March 22, 1942, to the late Warren and Josephine Wagner Stapleton in Lewisburg, Pa., she is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Thomas Florey; daughter, Kelli Eisenlohr and husband, Mark, of Clarks Summit; daughter, Amy Florey, of Clarks Summit; son, Edward Florey, of Factoryville. Her three grandchildren are Paige and Dylan Eisenlohr, and Taylor Florey.
Carol was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, class of 1960, and earned a registered nursing degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She has been an invaluable co-owner of Florey Insurance Agency Inc. since its inception and still at age 78 would be there six days a week working. She was a member of the Clarks Summit Methodist Church and immensely enjoyed her 49 years membership to the Abington Heights Civic League Inc.
Carol was the devoted family cornerstone. She would never miss an event for any of her children or grandchildren. These included driving three hours in a snowstorm for a dance recital, driving to Ohio to see the ATV races, or the countless sporting events in soccer, field hockey, wrestling, tennis, basketball and more. She loved to drive anywhere, anytime. Carol loved her friends, traveling, football, not cooking, her Saturday mornings with Taylor, watching Paige start her career in California, and so happy to see Dylan grasp his venture into the family business. Carol will be greatly missed by many because of her special way of making people feel like they meant so much to her.
A graveside service led by the Rev. Andy Weidner will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Abington Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020