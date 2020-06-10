Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Carol Florey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Abington Hills Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Florey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Stapleton Florey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Stapleton Florey Obituary
Carol Stapleton Florey of South Abington Twp. passed away suddenly early Tuesday morning surrounded by family.

Born an only child on March 22, 1942, to the late Warren and Josephine Wagner Stapleton in Lewisburg, Pa., she is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Thomas Florey; daughter, Kelli Eisenlohr and husband, Mark, of Clarks Summit; daughter, Amy Florey, of Clarks Summit; son, Edward Florey, of Factoryville. Her three grandchildren are Paige and Dylan Eisenlohr, and Taylor Florey.

Carol was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, class of 1960, and earned a registered nursing degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She has been an invaluable co-owner of Florey Insurance Agency Inc. since its inception and still at age 78 would be there six days a week working. She was a member of the Clarks Summit Methodist Church and immensely enjoyed her 49 years membership to the Abington Heights Civic League Inc.

Carol was the devoted family cornerstone. She would never miss an event for any of her children or grandchildren. These included driving three hours in a snowstorm for a dance recital, driving to Ohio to see the ATV races, or the countless sporting events in soccer, field hockey, wrestling, tennis, basketball and more. She loved to drive anywhere, anytime. Carol loved her friends, traveling, football, not cooking, her Saturday mornings with Taylor, watching Paige start her career in California, and so happy to see Dylan grasp his venture into the family business. Carol will be greatly missed by many because of her special way of making people feel like they meant so much to her.

A graveside service led by the Rev. Andy Weidner will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Abington Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -