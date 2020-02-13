|
Carol Stepnosky, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Monday at home with her husband of 33 years by her side. Carol was 80 years old and suffered from Parkinson's disease for the last five years.
Carol was born in Glen Ridge, N.J., and was the daughter of the late August "Doc" and Joan Mazieka, formerly of Brick, N.J. Carol was a 1957 graduate of Irvington High School and soon after graduation, she was married to the late Thomas Nunes, and quickly began having a family of five children: Joan and husband, Jeff Mikloiche, of Pennsylvania; Carol and husband, William Ammirata, of New Jersey; Thomas Nunes, of Pennsylvania; Jeffrey Nunes and wife, Angel, of Pennsylvania; Audra and husband, Michael Lynch, of Pennsylvania; and adopted son, "paper billy," Billy Nemeth, of New Jersey. Throughout the years, she was employed at Engelhard in New Jersey and Gary's Manufacturing. She resided in East Brunswick, N.J., until 1979, when she moved to Peckville and jointly purchased Andy's Pizza. In 1987, she married Thomas Stepnosky, and gained two more children, Lauren Stepnosky, of New Jersey; and Thomas Stepnosky Jr. "T.J." and wife, Michaela, of Colorado.
Carol and her husband Tom were Alaska lovers who resided there for more than 20 years, they loved salmon fishing and experiencing all of what Alaska has to offer. Her recent diagnosis brought them back to Pennsylvania, where Carol was cared for and loved by her husband, children and her granddaughter, Samantha, a mirror image of her. Like any grandmother, Carol tried to be stern and wouldn't let you leave the table until your plate was completely cleared or go in her fridge unannounced, but undoubtedly, she was a huge softie. She was a fun and loving woman who you would never catch with her pants down and was always one step ahead of you. One thing Carol was most proud of was that she could play a mean game of Rummikub, kicking everyone's butts. She was funny, to say the least, and sometimes she could make the wall laugh with her silly but witty jokes or at least she thought, but she would definitely leave her family laughing with tears in their eyes. In a filter-filled world, Carol was one woman who never filtered anything, if she thought it, you heard it. Carol was most looking forward to the birth of her 16th grandchild due in April, and her granddaughter, Samantha's upcoming wedding in June.
She is also survived by her husband, Thomas Stepnosky; a brother, Rick Mazieka and wife, Marilyn, of Utah; and a sister, Charlotte Arkey and husband, Richard, of New Jersey; 15 grandchildren throughout the states, Gina Zabriskie, Thomas Nunes, Jeffrey Nunes, Antonia Sasso, Samantha Mikloiche, Danielle Mikloiche, Michael Nunes, Michael Lynch, Thomas Lynch, Chloe Lynch, Isabella Nunes, Makaila Nunes, Jaxon Nunes, Brooklynn Maier and Tilly Harrell; four great-grandchildren, Liam Sasso, Marlo Zabriskie, Sigrid Zabriskie and Ivy Nunes.
She was also proceeded in death by her beloved, Benji; her parents, August "Doc" and Joan Mazieka; brother, Nick; and niece, Melody Burrows.
As per Carol's wish, there will be no services.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation to your local animal shelter. Carol was an avid animal lover.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020