Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Carole Turner
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Carole Ada (Barrett) Turner

Carole Ada (Barrett) Turner Obituary
Carole Ada Barrett Turner, formerly from Chinchilla, died Dec. 20 at her home in Naples, Fla., at 97 years young.

She was born in Maple Rapids, Mich., to Bernard and Ruth Barrett.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Merle Turner; and five siblings, Milton, Robert, Maynard and Max Barrett, and Donna Harris; a granddaughter, Heather Bevan, and her firstborn great-grandson, Chandler Anschutz.

She is survived by her sister, Mona Brown of Michigan; six children and their spouses, Mary and Tony Lomma, Mount Dora, Fla.; Martha and Leon Krok, Naples, Fla.; Ruth and Bill Bevan, Taylors, S.C.; David and Concetta Turner, Sayre, Pa.; John and Mary Turner, Falls, Pa.; and Thomas and Jan Turner, Jamestown, Pa. She has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was a "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII and took great pride in raising her family and helping out at the Chinchilla Methodist Church. She enjoyed several years of traveling the country with her husband. Carole mastered the art of quilting. She will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her beautiful smile and loving ways. She is now dancing with Merle to "In the Mood."

A viewing will be held Jan. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. Interment will follow at Abington Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chinchilla Methodist Church, 411 Layton Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020
