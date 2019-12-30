|
|
Carole Goodman, 72, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, at her home in Belmont, Vermont, following a brave battle with brain cancer.
Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the middle child of the late Jack and Helen Benkaim. She graduated from Central High School and went on to become a proud graduate of the University of Miami. She spent time living in Miami and New York City before coming back to Scranton where she met her late husband, Nelson Goodman.
Carole is survived by her son, Joshua Goodman and his fiancée, Mallory Goldberg; her partner, Stephen Michel; her siblings, Lois Anderson and Robert Benkaim; her granddog, Ranger; and her cat, Cheeto.
The family will have a small, private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 30, 2019