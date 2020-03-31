Home

Caroline Calpin (Cheech), 80, of Jessup, passed away Friday peacefully surrounded by family and friends

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Otto and Alberta Stadler Calpin, she resided most of her life on Bell Mountain before settling in Jessup.

Before retirement, she worked for Kaufmann's Department Store. She was also a bookkeeper for many years.

Caroline was a woman who will be mourned by the many people whose lives she touched.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen Patterson and husband, Shawn; grandson, Spc. Shane Anuszewski, Seoul, South Korea; granddaughter, Hailey Anuszewski, at home.

She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, John Duggan, who passed away in August 2019.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020
