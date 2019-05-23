Caroline Gillern, 76, of Old Forge, died peacefully Monday at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton, while surrounded by her loving children. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John J. Gillern, on April 28, 2011.
Born in Oahu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late John and Flora Mendonca. Carol was of strong Christian faith and was retired.
She is survived by two sons, Robert and wife, Sally, Honolulu, Hawaii; and Michael Shane and wife, Karen, Dickson City; two daughters, Roxanne Grizzanti and husband, Michael, Clarks Summit; and Kimberly Escobar, Bethpage, N.Y.; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Gillern; nieces, nephews and cousins; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Robinlynn Powell, Phoenix, Ariz.; and son, John Gillern Jr., Washingtonville, N.Y.
Carol was a loving mother who enjoyed her retirement spending time with her children, listening to worship music, memorizing scripture cards, completing her Sudoku books and surfing YouTube for recipes, etc.
Services will be held in Hawaii at a later date.
Donations may be made to Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2019