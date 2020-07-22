Home

Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
Carolyn Davis Romanko

Carolyn Davis Romanko Obituary

Carolyn Davis Romanko, 77, of Taylor, died July 21 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband is Robert "Duker" Romanko. The couple celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in January. Before living in Taylor, they lived at Stauffer Heights for 40 years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late Jacob and Mildred Naylor Davis, she was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1960, and attended Penn State University. She had worked as a bookkeeper at PNC Bank in Scranton and at Wilkes University and Cameo House of Design. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor, where she served on the Administrative Board, was a member of the United Methodist Women and served as the church treasurer for many years.

Also surviving are two sisters, Sheryl Davis Limpert and her husband, Jim; and Nancy Davis Thomas; a nephew, Robert J.; and a niece, Rebecca, all of Taylor; with several other nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was a Penn State football fan, and she and Robert traveled to many of the PSU bowl games. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and frequent trips to the Jersey Shore.

A funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be held following the service. Due to the current situation, face masks are required.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by using our email message board at [email protected]


