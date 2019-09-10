|
Catherine "Kay" Angela Franceschelli Dorsey, 86, a longtime resident of Mount Cobb and formerly of Dunmore, currently residing at the Pines Senior Living in Clarks Summit, entered into eternal rest Monday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late Vita Crescenza "Grace" LoRusso Franceschelli of Avalino, Italy, and Nicola Franceschelli of Castiglione Messer Marino, Abruzzo, Italy. Kay attended Dunmore public schools and was a former member of St. Anthony's Church. Before retirement, she had worked at Scranton Garment Manufacturing Co. and Leslie Fay Dress Co. and had been a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
She enjoyed laughing, dancing, listening to Elvis Presley music, baking and making her homemade ravioli for family and friends. She was best known for her famous pistachio cake at her family's Two Brother's Restaurant in Dunmore.
Surviving are a daughter, Christine Gazoo Coar and her husband, Martin, Jefferson Twp.; two sons, Retired USAF Master Sgt. John R. Gazoo and his wife, Tamy, Gulf Breeze, Florida; and Brian J. Dorsey and his partner, Martin Sellers, Moosic Lake; grandchildren, Martin Coar Jr., Kellie Coar and her husband, Brad Snyder; John Gazoo Jr. and his wife, Courtney; Tyler R. Gazoo and his wife, Kendra; and Laura Gazoo-Norfleet and her husband, SSgt. Scott; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Coar, Maverick Gazoo and Grayson Norfleet; a sister-in-law, Anna Gazoo, Elmhurst; her former spouse and lifelong friend, John Gazoo, of Mount Cobb; as well as numerous cousins in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved cousin, Florence Mancino; and by Kay's longtime companion, Costantine Lasavage.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will take place in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American .
To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019