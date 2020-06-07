|
|
Catherine Angela May, age 84, of Plano, Texas, passed away on March 28, 2020. She was born on Sept. 9, 1935, to Rose (McCrone) and Leo O'Boyle in Scranton, Pennsylvania. On Sept. 8, 1956, in Syracuse, New York, Catherine married John Joseph May.
Katie, as her friends lovingly called her, graduated from Holy Rosary Grammar High School in 1953.
Katie retired from Bank of America after a distinguished career in the data processing department.
Katie is survived by her husband, John Joseph May of Plano, Texas; four children, Timothy May and his wife, Karen, of Mission Viejo, California; John J. May Jr. and his wife, Vivian, of Valencia, California; Theodore May and his wife, Denise, of Riverton, Wyoming; and Katrina Rooney and her husband, Michael, of The Colony, Texas; nine grandchildren, Christopher May, Kimberly May, Timothy May Jr., Megan May, Kristen May, Caitlin Rooney, Shannon Rooney, Loren May and Michael Rooney Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Brooklynn May, Trenton May, Alessandra May and Myles May; numerous nieces and nephews.
Katie was preceded in death by her four sisters, Emma Shevlin, Rose Sailor, Mary O'Boyle and Ann Costello; her brother, Anthony O'Boyle; and her parents, Rose and Leo O'Boyle.
Funeral services are scheduled for Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Scranton. Interment will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow. Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020