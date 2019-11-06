|
Catherine Ann Abbott, 75, of Dunmore, died Monday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband, Bruce. The couple had been married for 53 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence Domnick Bonavoglia. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School's class of 1961 and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.
Catherine was a devout Catholic and her family was her pride and joy. She was full of fun and loved celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas. She adored her cats and took pride in keeping her home tidy. She enjoyed watching the daily soap operas and she loved traveling with her family. She will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Also surviving are a son, Bruce Jr., Dunmore; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son; and a sister, Angela Valvano.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019