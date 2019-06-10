Catherine Anne Harrington, 70, of Bronx, N.Y., and formerly Scranton, died Wednesday at home.



Born on Sept. 30, 1948, in Scranton, the eldest child of Arline and Frank Harrington, Cathy - as she was known growing up - was big sister to Frank and Bill Harrington, whom she loved to torment and thought the absolute world of. She found sisters in her brothers' wonderful wives, Joyce and Cathy, respectively, as well as in her cousin, Marianne Hughes, and loved all their kids so much, especially her nephews, Billy and Nolan, and niece, Frances. Jim Brown, a friend to the whole family, was Kate's very best friend and confidante all throughout her life.



Cathy attended Marywood Seminary in Scranton and Trinity College in Philadelphia, where she went on to work for the American Friends service committee and became a leader in he anti-nuclear movement in the 1970s. Her activism led her to a career as a producer for ABC News in New York City, where she worked on various news magazine shows, including "20/20" and "Prime Time Live." Kate, as she was known in her adult life, received numerous prestigious awards for her pieces, including the Peabody for her story about the mothers and babies of 9/11. She rounded out her impressive career as a freelance producer for CBS News.



For 18 years, she was married to David Crocker, and together they had two daughters, Jeanne-Arli Harrington Crocker (Hammer) and Alysia Harrington Crocker (Cullen). Her daughters were the true loves of her life, until of course Jaji gave birth to her grandsons - Patrick, James and Nolan. Kate got to witness both her daughters marry incredible men: Jaji married Sean Patrick Hammer and Lissa married Christian John Cullen. And just two weeks before her death, Kate watched Lissa graduate with her doctoral degree in physical therapy. In many of the most important ways, Kate lived a very full life.



Catherine/Cathy/Kate/Mom is already missed and will forever be loved.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m.

