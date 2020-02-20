Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Catherine Barhight Obituary
Catherine Barhight, 95, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died peacefully Tuesday at home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was the widow of Joseph Barhight, who died in 1990.

Catherine was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth White Mooney. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1942. She was employed for 20 years at the Carbondale Nursing Home. Prior to that, she was employed by the Bell Aircraft Co., Niagara Falls, N.Y.

She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed and looked forward to following her favorite team, the Boston Red Sox.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff from Traditional Hospice as well as Geisinger CMC for the compassionate care provided to Catherine.

Surviving are a daughter, Ann Marie Barhight, Carbondale; four grandchildren, Robin Tyborowski and husband, Mariusz, Clifford Twp.; Von Barhight and wife, Heather, Carbondale; Holly Denney and husband, Wes, Aransas Pass, Texas; Michael McGraw and fiancée, Kelsey Vinton, Carbondale; 10 great-grandchildren, Joshua and Makenzie Tyborowski, Natalie Barhight, Liam and Killian McGraw, Skylar, Kayla, Austin and Jayden Bryant, Paige Denney; a daughter-in-law, Pat Slocum; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Barhight.

The funeral will be Saturday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Friends may call Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2020
