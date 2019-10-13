|
|
Catherine was taken by the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 8, as she joined her beloved husband, Robert, in Heaven. Our mom, grandma and great- grandma loved her family as we all loved her.
Born Sept. 16, 1928, in Altoona, Pa., she married Robert on Feb. 14, 1953. She has five living children, Robert, Edward, Rosemary, Jeannette and Leo; and a daughter, Gloriajean, who died at birth. She has 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three children-in-law and 10 grandchildren-in-law, all of whom she was very proud.
Although her own mom died at a young age, mom took to the life of a wife and mother with a passion to succeed. She was to nurture, teach, lead and cheerlead our family to our current successes. She found time to work outside the family home as a hospital volunteer, help at our school cafeteria and other work that she enjoyed. She was proud to be a Marine wife and was involved in many veteran and military activities when they lived in N.C.
The time we spent as a family was a joy to her and were the best times because mom and dad made family the priority. That is the legacy she passes on to all of us.
The funeral will be Tuesday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale.
A viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. To submit online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019