Catherine C. Nole, age 87, of Mantua, N.J., passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 17. Born in Scranton, Pa., to the late Charles and Alexandria Costa, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1947. Cathy retired from Southern Pest Control, where she worked as its secretary. She was a member of Church of the Incarnation and taught CCD for many years. Cathy was a music enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to concerts. She enjoyed life and being with her friends and family; she was very proud of her three sons and loved seeing them all together.
Wife of the late Michael G. Nole, she is survived by her children, Gunner P.C. Nole (Wendy), Scranton; Christopher J. Nole (Jennifer), Nashville, Tenn.; and Michael G. Nole (Lisa), Mantua Twp., N.J.; five grandchildren, Nicole Diette, Justin Nole, Matthew Nole, Michael Nole and Jake Nole; two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Noel and Emma Rae, and expecting a great-grandson in December; also survived by brother Anthony L. Costa (Frances), Tonawanda, N.Y. Cathy was predeceased by her sister, Alice Wright and brother, Charles N. Costa.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
As an expression of sympathy, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or stjude.org/memorialgifts. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019