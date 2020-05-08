|
|
Catherine Claire "Katie" Graziosi, age 31, of Old Forge, was called into eternal peace on Monday. Welcomed into eternity by her beloved father, Orlando "Lonny" Graziosi, she will be greatly missed by family and friends that loved her so dearly.
Katie was born on Aug. 13, 1988. A beautiful girl that was lovingly raised by her paternal grandmother and best friend, "Nonne" Nadean Abromavage, Katie and her Nonne were a true lesson in friendship and lived every minute connected by their love for family and for one another.
Katie was a vibrant and beautiful human being that acted in love and offered her friendship and support to anyone in need. With simply her smile, it was understood that you were loved.
As an artist and a perseverant, strong individual, she best conveyed who she was through her creativity. She was a talented floral designer, a formally trained hair stylist and a successful business woman. A woman that was unstoppable when focused on a goal. One of Katie's proudest accomplishments displayed the person she was best. Her talents were a driving force in a nationally recognized business upstart. She was a woman key in creating a hugely successful brand that was adored by thousands - a brand that even put her center stage on prime-time television. Her talent, personality and drive were always truly remarkable. More recently, Katie turned a focus back to her true love. Hoping to combine her love of entrepreneurship with her talent as a an artist, she also dreamt of one day opening her own hair salon.
A beautiful life full of dreams cut too short but overflowing with beautiful moments and memories, she will be deeply missed and celebrated forever.
Surviving are her paternal grandmother, Nadean Abromavage, of Old Forge; paternal grandfather, Orlando Graziosi, of Avoca; mother, Michele Ondusko, of Exeter; brother, Joshua Graziosi and wife, Lindsay, and nephew, Jack, all of Exeter; and sister, Samantha Chmielewski, also of Exeter; aunts, uncles, several cousins and countless friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Children, animals and helping others in need were forever close to Katie's heart. To honor her kind soul, memorial donations may be made in Katie's name to either Marley's Mission, 2150 Port Royal Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020