Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine D. "Kay" Felich. View Sign

Catherine D. "Kay" Felich, 92, of Dunmore, died Friday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher "Chris" Angelo Felich, in 2004.



Born in the Minooka section, daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Dedich Cosmark, she was a graduate of Minooka High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Prior to retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry at the Muriel Manufacturing Co., Dunmore.



She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to Atlantic City and scratch-off tickets. Kay loved to cook and bake for her family, especially for Sunday family dinners. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and friends.



Surviving are daughters, Sally Kollar and husband, Jack, Olyphant; Christine Riviello and husband, Edward, Old Forge; Elaine Polci and husband, Christopher, Lynn, Mass.; and Cathy Regan and husband, Timothy, Dunmore; grandchildren, John Kollar; Sandra Gilarde and husband, Ignatius; Robert Riviello and wife, Joy; Michelle Mariotti and husband, Louis; Lauren Polci-Herd and husband, Matthew; Jennifer Smedley and husband, Ryan; Kelly Finkernagel and husband, Christopher; and Shannon Regan; great-grandchildren, Katie and Nello Gilarde; Julia Riviello, Louis and Lexi Mariotti; Angelo and Rocco Riviello; Layla, Christopher and Calvin Herd; Alex, Aidan, Liam and Abbey Smedley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by grandchildren, Christopher Riviello and Kristen Polci-Parsons; a great-grandson, Tristan Smedley; sisters, Ann Bushree and Agnes Snopek; and brothers, Frank Kaczmarek, Thomas Kaczmarek and Charles Cosmark.



The family would like to thank Dr. Salvatore Lawrence and the nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all their care and compassion.



The funeral will be Tuesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.



Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



To leave an online condolence, please visit

Catherine D. "Kay" Felich, 92, of Dunmore, died Friday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher "Chris" Angelo Felich, in 2004.Born in the Minooka section, daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Dedich Cosmark, she was a graduate of Minooka High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Prior to retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry at the Muriel Manufacturing Co., Dunmore.She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to Atlantic City and scratch-off tickets. Kay loved to cook and bake for her family, especially for Sunday family dinners. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and friends.Surviving are daughters, Sally Kollar and husband, Jack, Olyphant; Christine Riviello and husband, Edward, Old Forge; Elaine Polci and husband, Christopher, Lynn, Mass.; and Cathy Regan and husband, Timothy, Dunmore; grandchildren, John Kollar; Sandra Gilarde and husband, Ignatius; Robert Riviello and wife, Joy; Michelle Mariotti and husband, Louis; Lauren Polci-Herd and husband, Matthew; Jennifer Smedley and husband, Ryan; Kelly Finkernagel and husband, Christopher; and Shannon Regan; great-grandchildren, Katie and Nello Gilarde; Julia Riviello, Louis and Lexi Mariotti; Angelo and Rocco Riviello; Layla, Christopher and Calvin Herd; Alex, Aidan, Liam and Abbey Smedley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by grandchildren, Christopher Riviello and Kristen Polci-Parsons; a great-grandson, Tristan Smedley; sisters, Ann Bushree and Agnes Snopek; and brothers, Frank Kaczmarek, Thomas Kaczmarek and Charles Cosmark.The family would like to thank Dr. Salvatore Lawrence and the nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all their care and compassion.The funeral will be Tuesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 343-6013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.