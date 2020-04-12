|
Catherine (Kay) "Mrs. D" Del Guercio, 103, of Scranton, died peacefully early Saturday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was the widow of Jacob W. Del Guercio, who died in 1976.
Born March 29, 1917, in Blakely, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Owens Evans and was a member of the Elm Park United Methodist Church, Scranton. Before her retirement, she had been employed as a seamstress and had volunteered for many years at Telespond.
She loved playing bingo and making crafts, which she shared with family and friends.
Surviving are daughters, Jean Zaccagnino, Dunmore; Carol Joyce (James), Scranton; Barbara Peters (Anthony), Dunmore; Catherine Powell (Jack), Scranton; and Elizabeth Calianno, Scranton; sons, Joseph, Scranton; Thomas (Pauline), Delaware; Jacob (Kathie), Lake Ariel; and Daniel (Roxanne), Colorado; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sons, Richard and Dennis Del Guercio; grandsons, Jacob W. Del Guercio III and Jacob W. Del Guercio; a daughter-in-law, Ceil Del Guercio; a son-in-law, Daniel Zaccagnino; and siblings, Harold and Thomas Evans, Ethel McMahon, Elizabeth Clark, Ann Bonacci and Martha Coviello.
Kay's family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Jewish Home, especially the fifth floor staff, for the care and compassion they showed to Kay.
Due to the current health crisis, private graveside services will be held in Cathedral Cemetery and a public memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Donations may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home Inc., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020