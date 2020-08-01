|
Catherine E. Cannon, 87, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph M. Cannon.
Daughter of the late Catherine Bryden and Leo Bryden, she graduated from Dunmore High School. Soon after, she married her sweetheart, Joseph M. Cannon, and they were married for 55 years before his death in 2009. Catherine had a variety of roles and took pride in each - mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
She was an amazing baker and always had full cookie jars for anyone who entered her home. Catherine was a self-taught seamstress and created beautiful clothing for her children. She enjoyed socializing at aquacise class at the YMCA and went to lunch with her friends to local eateries. She was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, and enjoyed her Saturday Masses and dinners out with Joseph to Ragnacci's, La Cucina and Honky Tonk. Most afternoons, she would have a rosary in hand praying for her family and friends, and she and her sister would go to St. Ann's for the novenas. She enjoyed giving to others and kept extra cash in her pocket to give when needed. Catherine was a great hostess, and created amazing memories for her grandchildren and their friends when they came over to swim in her pool.
Surviving are children, Michael Cannon and his wife, Mary Jo; Susan Ditchkus and her husband, Robert; Cindy Frick, and Matthew Cannon and his wife, Chris; and grandchildren, Kristy Frick, Eric Cannon, Mark Cannon, Kyle Frick, Colleen Cannon and Elizabeth Stahler.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joanie Whitford.
As per Catherine's wishes, arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, were private with interment at Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.
