On Monday, April 13, Catherine E. Hickey, beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away at the age of 100 in the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Scranton. She was the widow of Richard F. Hickey, who died on March 16, 1973.
Born in Scranton, Catherine was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Anna Joyce Doherty. A graduate of St. Ann's High School and a devoted member of St. Ann's Basilica parish, Catherine spent many hours volunteering at their annual novena. Her strong Catholic faith sustained her throughout her long life with a steadfast devotion to St. Ann.
Catherine was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Women's Auxiliary of Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Catholic Women's Club and served as a volunteer to many charitable organizations, including St. Joseph's Center and the Holy Family Residence. She was retired from a position as an employee in the business administration office of the Scranton School District.
Surviving are six children, Richard Hickey and wife, Mary; Maureen O'Malley and husband, Paul; Joseph Hickey and wife, Susan; Cathy Graham and husband, Tom; Jerry Hickey, and Marianne Gildea and husband, Tom. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and by 12 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins are among her cherished survivors.
Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Doherty.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the compassionate staff and caregivers of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. and Hospice of the Sacred Heart who cared for their mother.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private prayer service will be held at Cathedral Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Mass in celebration of Catherine's life will be offered at a future time.
Memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton or to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020