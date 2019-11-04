Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Catherine Elizabeth Richards dies at 102

Catherine Elizabeth Richards, 102, passed away on Nov. 2 at Allied Hospice Center. She was a resident of Clarks Summit Senior Living, Clarks Summit, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Paul R. Richards, on March 17, 2013; and her son, Paul Keith Richards, on March 27, 2014.

Catherine was born in Shenandoah, Pa., the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Samuel.

While living with her family in Kingston, Pa., she owned and operated the Kitty Samuel Richards Dress Shop.

A move to Wheaton, Md., brought her to Suburban Trust Bank, where she was employed until retirement. At that time she and her husband moved to Vero Beach, Fla., where the game of golf was a favorite pastime. Summers were spent at their Harvey's Lake cottage.

Catherine will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many friendships in her lifetime and treasured them all.

Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie (Jeff); granddaughters, Anne, (Rob), Katherine, (Ray); and grandsons, Devon and Stephen. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Kylea, Raymond, Ben, Claire, Nick, Jameson and Alex. She is also survived by a niece, Robbyn; and nephews, Ben, Rick and Kim.

The family would like to thank Allied Hospice, Scranton, for its gentle care of Catherine during her final days.

Funeral arrangements will be conducted through the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, and will be private as per her wishes.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 4, 2019
