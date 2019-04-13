Catherine G. Hinz, 95, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Mayfield, died Thursday at the Carbondale Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hinz, in 2003.
Born Oct. 6, 1923, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Catherine Quigley Ready, she was a retired supervisor for the Department of Workers Compensation for New York City.
She is survived by four children, Susan Hinz, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Eric Hinz and wife, Kelly, Mayfield; Kurt Hinz and wife, Joan, Hazlet, N.J.; and Carl Hinz, Uniondale, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Barbara Hinz and Debra McDonald; a grandson, Eric Cuneo; two brothers; and five sisters.
The funeral will be Sunday at 5 p.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2019