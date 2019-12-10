|
Catherine "Kay" Gedman, a lifelong resident of Scranton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Allied Services Hospice Center after a hard-fought two-month battle against cancer. Her best friend and husband of 49 years is Chuck Gedman. Kay and Chuck would have celebrated 50 years of love and happiness together on April 11, 2020.
Kay was born on April 11, 1947. She graduated from St. Patrick's School and later went on to receive her associate degree at Lackawanna Junior College. She gained employment in medical records at Moses Taylor Hospital and later Mercy Hospital. She retired at the end of her career as the director of medical records at Lackawanna County Health Center.
Kay spent her time using her talents of crocheting to make hats, scarves and blankets to give to their many family friends with newborns. She also spent her time cooking and baking.
Kay was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who spread happiness to everyone who was lucky enough to have known her. Some of Kay's most cherished memories come from her yearly family vacations in Wildwood Crest, N.J., where she spent time with her family and friends who have become extended family over the years.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Angela Carroll; as well as her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Helen Gedman.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Gedman and wife, Georgianne; and Joseph Gedman; her sisters, Eloise Bartosh, Joan Carroll; Christine Zwick and husband, Joe; brother, David Carroll and husband, Jay Seguin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jon Smerecky and wife, Jennifer; Sydney, Mc-Kenzie, Joseph Jr. and Jaxon Gedman; as well as her many nieces and nephews.
The Gedman family would like to extend its gratitude to William Conaboy and the nursing staff at Allied Services Hospice Center.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the church on Thursday from 9:30 until Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019