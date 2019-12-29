|
Catherine Hanlon, 91, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday at the Scranton Health Care Center. She was the widow of Joseph Hanlon, who died in 2008.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Robert Francis and Mary Romayne Cannon Williamson. She was a graduate of Central High School. Catherine worked at Bell Telephone, the Globe Store and various jobs during her life.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Catherine was a lover of animals, art, music, people and her daily walks in Scranton and around Nay Aug Park.
She will be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and loving staff of Scranton Health Care for eight years of care. A special thank you to Jean, Hope, Shirley, Shawana, Lynn and Kim in activities.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen Pivovarnik and husband, Joseph, Mechanicsburg; and Colleen McConlogue and husband, James, Scranton; two sons, Michael Hanlon, San Diego, Calif.; and Robert Hanlon, Scranton; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Hanlon; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Hyder Hanlon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SHCC Activities Fund, 2933 McCarthy St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019