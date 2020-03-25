|
Catherine Hannon Cali, 66, of Scranton, died after a brief illness Monday at Moses Taylor Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late William and Florence Norton Hannon. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1971, then went on to CMC School of Nursing and graduated in 1974 as a registered nurse. She enjoyed all aspects of nursing.
She is survived by a son, Brian and wife, Stacey Cali, Scranton; two daughters, Shannon Cali, Las Vegas; Lindsey and husband, Joseph Duffy, Clarks Summit; siblings, William Hannon Jr. and wife, Ruth; Patricia Petillo; Brian Hannon and wife, Janet; Dennis Hannon and wife, Shelly; and Florence Talarico; two amazing grandchildren whom she adored, Madison Cali and Cali Duffy; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date, due to current circumstances. Memorial contributions can be made to the Women's Resource Center of Lackawanna County, P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020