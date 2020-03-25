Home

Catherine Hannon Cali Obituary
Catherine Hannon Cali, 66, of Scranton, died after a brief illness Monday at Moses Taylor Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late William and Florence Norton Hannon. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1971, then went on to CMC School of Nursing and graduated in 1974 as a registered nurse. She enjoyed all aspects of nursing.

She is survived by a son, Brian and wife, Stacey Cali, Scranton; two daughters, Shannon Cali, Las Vegas; Lindsey and husband, Joseph Duffy, Clarks Summit; siblings, William Hannon Jr. and wife, Ruth; Patricia Petillo; Brian Hannon and wife, Janet; Dennis Hannon and wife, Shelly; and Florence Talarico; two amazing grandchildren whom she adored, Madison Cali and Cali Duffy; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date, due to current circumstances. Memorial contributions can be made to the Women's Resource Center of Lacka­wan­na County, P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020
