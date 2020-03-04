|
|
Catherine J. Gavern, 78, of Dunmore, died peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 27, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She is survived by her husband, Frank G. Gavern, also of Dunmore. They recently celebrated 58 years of marriage in February 2020.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Delores and Harold Lee. She was a graduate of the former South Catholic High School.
Catherine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed spending her summers at Page Lake with her husband, children and grandchildren. Catherine loved to cook and found a love in baking cookies with her grandchildren or making pizza with her husband. She also enjoyed Broadway plays and shared this love of theater with her family. Her bright and joyful spirit will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her.
The family would like to extend its deepest and sincerest gratitude to all of the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kelly and husband, Joseph McCool, Dunmore; daughter, Kathleen and husband, attorney Joseph Caputo, Covington Twp.; son, Frank A. Gavern and wife, Valarie, Spring Brook Twp.; son, Dean Gavern, Madison Twp.; and daughter, Nicole Gavern, Dunmore; grandchildren, Jordan McCool, Morgan McCool, Gianna Caputo, Donato Caputo, Francesco Gavern, Matthew Gavern and Grace Gavern; brother, John Lee and wife, Virginia; brother, Robert Lee and wife, Bonnie; several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, at St. Anthony's Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Per Catherine's wishes, she was cremated and interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Funeral arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020