Catherine Jane "Kitty" Raguckas, 77, of Sterling Twp., formerly of Covington Twp., died on Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She was the wife of Albin A. Raguckas. The couple was married on Feb. 23, 1963, in Primos.



Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Marie Alymer Bierling. She was a graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic High School. Kitty was a member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Moscow as well as a member of the Moscow Women's Club and Moscow TOPS 373.



She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and traveling. Kitty was committed to her husband's business endeavors. She enjoyed caring for her family but her biggest joys came from attending and cheering for her kids in all of their sporting events.



In addition to her husband Albin, Kitty is also survived by her children, Martin Raguckas and his wife, Gennifer, of Fogelsville; Suzanna Adams and her husband, Benjamin, of Sterling Twp.; Stephen Raguckas and his wife, Ellen, of Elmhurst Twp.; David Raguckas of Allentown; Katherine Flynn and her husband, Brian, of Odessa, Florida; James Raguckas and his wife, Sarah, of Rockford, Michigan; and Christina Scartozzi and her husband, Matthew, of Birdsboro; her grandchildren, Heather, Ilene, Amber, Jordyn, Nathan, Sydney, Brody, Dylan, Addisen, Kylie, Ryder and Sofie; her four great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jack Bierling and his wife, Noreen; and Ed Bierling and his wife, Donna Marie; and brother-in-law, Richard Neill.



Kitty was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Raguckas; and her sister, Joan Neill.



The funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St. in Moscow. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery.



Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:20 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the North Pocono Food Pantry or a charity of your choosing.



To share your fondest memories of Kitty, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019