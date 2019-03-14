Catherine Jaskulski, Clarks Summit, died Tuesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Alfred Victor Jaskulski, who died in 1997.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late George P. and Catherine Roche Dougherty, she was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church.
Surviving are a son, Alfred and wife, Laura, Hershey; daughter, Jennifer McGinley and husband, Edward, South Abington Twp.; brother, George Dougherty and wife, Eleanor, Dalton; sister, Patricia Hudachek and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; eight grandchildren, Meghan, Al, Shane, Elizabeth, Griffin, Grant, Maya and Aiden; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Minooka Lions Autism Awareness Foundation, 2635 Colliery Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2019