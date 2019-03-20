Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine L. Whiting. View Sign

Catherine L. Whiting, 81, of Jermyn, died Tuesday at the Carbondale Nursing Home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Robert Whiting, who died in 1995.



Born in Blakely, daughter of the late Dominick and Anna Kutch Esgro, she worked in local dress factories before retirement. Catherine enjoyed camping with her family and her daily walk to her sister's for coffee. More recently, she enjoyed trips to the casino with her brothers, niece and nephews.



She is survived by two sons, Robert Whiting Sr., Philadelphia; and Thomas Sr. and wife, Maribeth, Mayfield; a daughter, Valerie Taylor, Waymart; two brothers, Dominick Esgro, Greenfield Twp.; and Joseph Esgro, Jermyn; two sisters, Josephine Memo, Eynon; and Pauline Pambianco, Eynon; eight grandchildren, Sara, Thomas Jr., Laura, Nicole, Robert Jr., Shawn, Christopher Jr. and Alex; three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Isabella and Karly; many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Helen Jiordano, Mary Tochelli and an infant sister, Anna; brothers, Francis, Harry, John and Thomas Esgro; and a son-in-law, Christopher Taylor Sr.



The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.



Viewing Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Those going to the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019

