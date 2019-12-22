|
Catherine Lawler, 82, Carbondale, died Friday at home. Her husband is Leo Lawler. They were married for 59 years.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Augustus and Catherine Moran Wormuth, she operated a day care from her home for more than 30 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Leo Lawler and companion, Linda, Chapman Lake; Mike Lawler and companion, Jessica, Pleasant Mount; and Ryan Chludzinski, Puerto Rico; two daughters, Linda Schwartz and husband, Matthew, Carbondale; and Lori Amorine and companion, Aaron, Carbondale; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, William Wormuth, Carbondale; and Robert Wormuth, Richmondale; three sisters, Ann Marie Wesner, Tamaqua; Mary Lou Wormuth, Carbondale; and Diane Kalasinski, Lennox; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Augustus, Charles, Thomas and Donald Wormuth.
The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with a blessing service at 11 a.m. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Services are under the direct guidance of Catherine's daughter, funeral director, Linda Schwartz.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019