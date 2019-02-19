Catherine (Moffitt) Loughney of Waverly Twp. died peacefully Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Joseph F. Loughney Jr., who died May 23, 2009. The couple had been married for more than 41 years.



Born in Hartford, Conn., daughter of the late Michael F. and Robina McDonald Moffitt, she was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown. Cathy became a history teacher in Binghamton, N.Y., and it was during her first year teaching that she met her husband Joe. After a brief courtship, they married in September 1967. Soon after their marriage, Cathy and Joe moved to Amarillo, Texas, followed by Biloxi, Miss., where Joe served in the United States Air Force. Cathy and Joe then moved back to the Scranton area, settling in Clarks Summit, where they raised their family and Cathy continued her work as a teacher. Cathy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and was completely adored by her eight grandchildren who were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from "Nana."



Surviving are two daughters, Missy Loughney Carpenter and her two children, Rory and Darby, North Chatham, Mass.; and Erin Haas and husband, TJ, and their children, Molly, Kieran and Aidan, Villanova, Pa.; a son, Kevin and wife, Kathleen, and their three sons, Andrew, Emmet and Owen, LaGrange, Ill.; and a sister, Fran Moffitt, Brookline, Mass.



She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nora and Robert Loughney.



The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.



Memorial contributions may be made to Joseph F. Loughney Jr. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the Andrew Luke Millett research fund @ the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104.