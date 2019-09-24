|
|
Catherine Marlene Castagnaro, Scranton, died on Sept. 22. She was the wife of Joseph F. Castagnaro for 63 years. She was lovingly known as "Big Mama."
Daughter of the late Anthony and Florence DeCrenscenza, she was born in Scranton and attended Scranton schools. She worked in the garment industry before retirement and later as a bus coordinator for St. Vincent's Church 1200 Club.
The family extends its gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Geisinger Hospital, Life Geisinger and the Hospice of Sacred Heart.
She is survived by two daughters, Christina Castagnaro-Loignon and her husband, Luc, of Quebec; and Adrienne Perhach and her husband, Aaron, of Forty Fort; three sons, James J.; Joseph F. and his wife, Sophia, of Clarks Summit; and Ralph J., of Edwardsville; five granddaughters, Ashley, Cassandra and Chelsea Loignon, Angela and Katrina Castagnaro, and Madison Perhach; one grandson, Justin Perhach; and one great-grandson, Mason Bourdeau; two sisters, Susan Cleveland and Regina Gasper; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Staff, Frances Congdon and Mary Ann Rukat; and three brothers, Joseph M., William and Anthony Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St.
Friends and family may pay their respects Wednesday morning from 8:30 until Mass time in the church. In lieu of flowers, Masses in her name would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019