Catherine "Kay" Maus, 95, of Dunmore, died Thursday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a brief illness. Her husband, Gerald Maus, died Oct. 16, 1999. The couple was married for 51 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Biagio and Josephine Ferraro LoManoco, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore. Before retirement, she worked at the former Globe Store for many years.
Catherine, along with her late husband, were the owners of Sherri's Fashion in Scranton.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Pitoniak and husband, Michael, Dunmore; her son, Jerry and wife, Diane, Moscow; grandchildren, Dana Spinozza, Dunmore; Jenna Maus Colucci and husband, Gary, New Jersey; and Jared Maus and wife, Katie, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Everett James and Owen Robert Colucci, who referred to her as "Gigi"; a sister, Mary Carnevale; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Maus, both of Dunmore.
She was adored by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and after with her children and grandchildren. Catherine loved spending time with her family and having lunch and shopping with her friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Dakunchak.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Julie Spiecher for all her care for many years. Also, her caregivers at Allied Terrace.
Due to the current health crisis, services are private. Inurnment, today at 11 a.m., Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020