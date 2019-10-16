|
Catherine "Cookie" McDonough, 75, of Scranton, died Sunday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband, William E., died Aug. 23, 2009. The couple had been married for 42 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ella Shutrick Black and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and, before retirement, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry.
She tended bar at the Italian American Club in Olyphant for many years and was an avid bowler. She was a Philadelphia Eagles fan and she enjoyed going for rides on a Harley-Davidson. She enjoyed ceramics, painting and baking her famous Christmas cookies. The light of her life was her only granddaughter, who she affectionately called "Petunia." Her best friend was her sister, Nancy. Cookie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her daughter, Doreen McGinnity, Dunmore; a granddaughter, Sierra McGinnity, Dunmore; sisters, Nancy Audi, Scranton; Ellen and Maryann Black, Sugar Notch; brothers, Robert Black and wife, Evelyn, Scranton; Paul Black, Olyphant; and Thomas Black and wife, Margaret, Spring Brook Twp.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Black; and brothers, Harry and Richard Black.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may pay their respects from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 16, 2019