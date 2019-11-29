|
Catherine McMullen, 95, of Plattsburgh, New York, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.
Catherine was born on Nov. 2, 1924, in Avoca, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Rose Connell and James O'Malley. She graduated from Pittston Area High School and entered the workforce as an agent for the Lehigh Valley Railroad, where she worked for 30 years. She first resided in Harding, Pa., with her first husband, Joseph McGarry, and daughter, Colleen, until Joseph's death in 1970. She then remarried Robert McMullen and moved to Avoca where she was president of the Altar and Rosary Society, an active member of St. Mary's Church and choir, and enjoyed playing the organ. Lastly, she moved to Plattsburgh, New York, to live closer to daughter, Colleen Lutinski, son-in-law, Richard Lutinski, and grandchildren, Jeanine and Jonathan, where she was beloved by her friends and neighbors on West Court Street.
Catherine was predeceased by her parents; siblings (five sisters and four brothers); first husband (Joseph McGarry); second husband (Robert McMullen); and stepson (Thomas McMullen).
She is survived by a large and loving family who will forever cherish her memory, including daughter, Colleen Lutinski, and son-in-law, Richard; granddaughter, Jeanine Belsky, husband, Jared, and two great-grandchildren, Avner and Alex of Atlanta, Georgia; grandson, Jonathan Lutinski, of Brooklyn, New York; stepdaughter, Patricia Quinn and family of Moosic; step-sister-in-law, Anne McMullen, and family of Avoca; and favorite canine companion, Carrie.
A special thanks to niece, Cathy Eckenrode; nephew, Brian McCarthy; Pat Quinn, Michael Quinn Jr. and Kevin McMullen, who always had Catherine on their minds and in their hearts.
The family also thanks Catherine's Home Health Care aides: Jane Cannon, Elaine Bruso, Kendra Allen and Cheryl Monty; and Laura Ann Facteau of North Country Home Services; and hospice caretakers: Becky Dominy, Becky Eppler and Sister Mary Ann Gour of Hospice of the North Country, for their exceptional care.
Calling hours are Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca. The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to Queen of the Apostles Church, Avoca, PA, or Elmore SPCA, Peru, NY.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019