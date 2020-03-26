|
|
Catherine Meyers, 90, of Daleville, died Sunday, March 22, at Abington Manor. She left this world to be with her greatest love and best friend, Albert, who died in 2008. They were married for 54 years.
Born in Heckscherville, Pa., to the late Mary and John Mahoney. She was preceded in death by three brothers. Before retirement, she was employed by Scranton State General Hospital until its closing and then Clarks Summit State Hospital as a seamstress. Her passions were baking, gardening, sewing, canning and decorating her home.
Surviving are her much- loved children: son, James (Laura), Kingsley; and daughter, Patricia (Fred) Kolb, Hamlin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Abington Manor for the loving care they provided our mother.
Per mom's request, there will be no services.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020