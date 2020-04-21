|
|
Catherine O'Brien, 81, of Clarks Summit, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday.
Born on Jan. 31, 1939, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ki Carson. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed the summer days where all her family and friends would come and enjoy her swimming pool. She cherished her time with her children and grandchildren most of all.
She is survived by her sons, Tim O'Brien and wife, Sharon, of Old Forge; Sean O'Brien and wife, Linda, of Clarks Summit; and daughter, Mary Beth Pollits and husband, Jay, of Greenfield Twp.; a sister, Shirley Ferrario and husband, James, of Clarks Summit; and her brother-in-law, Joseph O'Brien, of Scranton; grandchildren, Jay Resio and wife, Jen, of Pittsburgh; Shana O'Brien and fiancé, Ryan Ruddy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Tim O'Brien and wife, Amanda, of Scranton; Jessica Manasek, of Clarks Summit; Emily and Jason Pollits, of Greenfield Twp.; Zach, Braydon, Jaxon Resio and Kaylee Fields, of Pittsburgh; and Isabelle and Adeline O'Brien, of Scranton; along with many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Kay dearly.
We are all going to miss her laughter and funny life stories.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Jay and Patrick O'Brien; sisters-in-law, Carol O'Brien and Patricia McLaughlin; and brother-in-law, Jack McLaughlin.
Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will have a celebration of life at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020