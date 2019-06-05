Catherine Rachel Marsh, 95, of Old Forge, died Tuesday at Riverside Health Care Facility. Her husband, George Marsh Jr., died in 1980.



Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late John and Anna Castellani, she had worked at Ann's Fashions before retirement and later worked as a secretary for the Borough of Old Forge. She was a member of the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, where she had been a Sunday school teacher and also superintendent of the Sunday school, a member of the choir, United Methodist Women and served on the administrative board.



She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking all her food from scratch, doing crossword puzzles, and babysitting her great-grandchildren and the family dogs. She lived for her family.



Surviving are two daughters, Judy Surdy, Old Forge; and Kathy Evans, Old Forge; two grandchildren, Michael Surdy and Dr. Jill Kissolovege; and two great-grandsons, Ryan and Jason Kissolovege.



She was also preceded in death by a son, George Marsh; five brothers, James, George, Eugene, Victor and an infant brother, Victor; and two sisters, Mary and Anna.



The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Riverside Health Care Facility for the compassionate care given to Catherine.



The funeral will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Michael Shambora, pastor of the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.



Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

