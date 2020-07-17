Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 343-6120
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Schick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Schick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Schick Obituary

Catherine Schick, 81, of Scranton, passed away Friday morning surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Arnold F. Schick. They recently celebrated their 64th anniversary.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Garback, she graduated from Scranton High School and was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church, Scranton. She loved cooking for and spending time with her family, attending church services and playing Bingo. She had a very generous heart and she was always very active.

She is survived by her son, Arnold Schick and wife, JoAnn, Scranton; four daughters, Joan Tylutke and husband, Walter, Dupont; Janet Sroga, Dupont; Kathy Schmidt and husband, Joe, Scranton; and Linda Savinelli and husband, Michael, Scranton; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Catherine was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alyssa; and her seven brothers and four sisters.

Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

The immediate family will hold a private service due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary, Mother Of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -